At 17, Declan McKenna was hailed as the voice of his generation. Now 21, he blasts off with a dark album of British protest rock on his new release, Zeros.

McKenna’s concept for his second release is a doomsday reckoning, with songs tackling climate change to social media influencers.

Zeros is a tribute to Declan McKenna’s love of 70’s glam rock. 10 shimmering, soaring pop rock tracks to blow your mind.

