Just when you thought nothing good could come of 2020, Dolly Parton has gifted us with A Holly Dolly Christmas, her first holiday album in three decades!

A mix of holiday favorites and originals are featured along with special guests Michael Bublé, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Dolly’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

Parton’s warmth, kindness, and inclusiveness make A Holly Dolly Christmas the perfect vessel to put us in the holiday spirit.

