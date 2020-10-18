Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

With nothing but time and a few leftover songs, the Drive-By Truckers released their second album of 2020 with The New OK.

With politics and world events still at the center of their focus, Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley pound out their frustrations through distorted guitars, reflecting the protests outside their front doors.

The New OK ends with a surprise cover of the Ramones classic, The KKK Took My Baby Way, threading punk and southern rock in a way the Drive-By Truckers have been perfecting for decades now.

