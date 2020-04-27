Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

To love Fiona Apple’s music is easy. It’s, as the late Tom Petty once said, the waiting that’s the hardest part. But after 8 years gone, Apple has finally returned with Fetch the Bolt Cutters.

With a concentration on percussion that was reportedly recorded by Apple in her own house, the album winds and bounces around stories of her middle school years, freedom from oppression, and a mending relationship with other women.

The acclaimed songwriter has recently spoken about the importance of self-producing and taking control over her career, finally feeling like the artist that so many have come to appreciate over the past nearly twenty-five year career, and Fetch the Bolt Cutters is another example of why she’s one of our greatest voices.

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony's Record Shop.

