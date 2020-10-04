Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

Fleet Foxes’ new album Shore finds Robin Pecknold looking at everyday life during 2020, detailing the struggles and magnifying the hope that we’re all looking for.

Released on the Autumn equinox, the idea of time weaves throughout. From looking back at his youth and the band’s beginnings to the way nature reacts to the seasons.

Pecknold wrote all of the lyrics while taking all-day quarantine drives through upstate New York, finishing the LP a mere two weeks before it was released, giving us an instant real-time listen to his work.

