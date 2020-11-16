Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz have returned with their 7th studio LP titled Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.

The virtual band called up a load of friends with a different artist gracing each track. Folks like Beck, St. Vincent, Schoolboy Q, Elton John, and The Cure’s Robert Smith, who gives the lead off title track an uneasy vibe for these uneasy timez.

Each cut on Song Machine is complemented with its own music video, or what the band deems episodes for this series, keeping the record consistent with Gorillaz albums of the past as another chapter in their long-running story.

WFPK’s Album of the Week is made possible by support from local businesses and you! Find out how you can become a member by clicking here!

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

More information: Official Instagram Twitter Facebook

Listen to the full album:

