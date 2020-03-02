Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

As one of the biggest bands of all time, Green Day takes the art of album making very seriously, even when they’re making it sound as fun as on Father of All…

Inspired by equal parts Motown and Glam Rock, the LP, which clocks in at just 26 minutes, features frontman Billie Joe Armstrong discovering a new falsetto and bandmates Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool finding a swing only hinted on with past hits.

Not without lyrical substance, the American Idiot band finds new ways to approach topical moments – though draped in the robes of pure rock n’ roll.

WFPK’s Album of the Week is made possible by support from local businesses and you! Find out more at WFPK.org.

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

More information: Official Facebook Instagram Twitter