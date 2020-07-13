Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

The Haim sisters are known for their confident pop rock, but on their latest, Women in Music Pt. III, the songs have a freshness and added texture.

In interviews all three sisters have mentioned personal trauma as influencing the album, but most felt is lead singer Danielle fighting her way out of depression.

On Women in Music Pt. III, Haim gives us the expected; great songwriting and awesome guitar riffs. That, combined with 90s hip-hop influences and a more personal perspective, creates their best release yet.

