Jason Isbell admits that going into his latest record with The 400 Unit, the just-released Reunions, wasn’t an easy task after setting the bar high for all songwriters time and time again with his last few releases. The pressure was on indeed, but it shouldn’t be a surprise that the challenge was met with both fire and grace.

With songs like What Have I Don’t To Help, Isbell finds a way to sing about personal situations, but situations that we’re all going through, questions that we’re all asking ourselves during a time of division and next to issues that have been around for lifetimes.

Even if Reunions turns out to be a transitional record for Isbell & The 400 Unit, it’s still a testament to his being one of the greatest songwriters of our age and one of the most exciting musicians to watch.

