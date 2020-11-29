Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

As with many artists, 2020’s lock down gave Jeff Tweedy plenty of time to reflect on the world, resulting in a new solo LP, Love Is The King.

Like many songs from the Wilco front-man’s catalog, the new tracks unfold at their own pace, somewhat inspired by 60’s & 70s country that allows us to hear the stories of loneliness, confusion, and hope.

Once again a family affair, Tweedy is joined by sons Spencer and Sammy which showcases an artist quarantined with those he cares most for and using his time to create a snapshot of a moment all of us can relate to.

