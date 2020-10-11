Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

Josh Ritter’s See Here, I Have Built You A Mansion gives his original songs, yet to find a home, a place to land.

The EP of rare and unreleased tracks also features a thoughtful cover of Mark Knoplfer’s Brothers In Arms.

See Here, I Have Built You a Mansion, is a palate cleanser till the next new release, but a reminder just how tasty any Josh Ritter composition can be.

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

More information: Official Instagram Twitter Facebook

Listen to the full album:

