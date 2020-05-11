Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

For her 7th album, Song For Our Daughter, Laura Marling made a few challenges for herself to write beyond her usual boundaries, in part using tricks she picked up from her side project, LUMP.

While also working toward a degree in psychoanalysis, Marling wanted to write lyrics that would help arm the next generation as an artist now in her thirties and able to pass along wisdom collected, while also continuing her style of responding to characters from famous books and stories as a means to continue her own ideas.

Using sparse and minimal arrangements, the British singer-songwriter took the occasional musical inspiration from Paul Simon and Paul McCartney, allowing her acoustic to shine in the way it has on so many of her live stream guitar lessons.

