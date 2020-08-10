Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

Lianne La Havas self-titled her third record as a statement to what the project became, as she says, the truest version of herself after taking complete control over her writing and production.

The concept LP tells the story of a relationship from its lust-filled beginnings, through the breakup, and eventually to a moment of empowerment as she realizes her self-reliance.

The British songwriter includes one cover in the set, a dark and soulful rendition of Radiohead’s Weird Fishes, which acts as a pivot point in the story, while showing just how far this artist can stretch.

WFPK’s Album of the Week is made possible by support from local businesses and you! Find out how you can become a member by clicking here!

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

More information: Official Facebook Instagram Twitter

Listen to the full album:

