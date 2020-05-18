Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

On her 15th studio release, Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams discards the unrequited love songs and writes the rawest, angriest music of her decades-long career

Williams isn’t just political on the new release, she also tackles songs about depression and a former abusive partner.

The dark material on Lucinda Williams Good Souls Better Angels could have been uninviting, but backed by her excellent band, Buick 6, it’s easy to dive right in.

