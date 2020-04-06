Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

On her sophomore release, Devotion, Margaret Glaspy leaves behind her “artist to watch” status and solidifies herself as one of the most observant singer-songwriters of her generation.

Glaspy experiments and reinvents herself filling the album with surprising sonic touches, right up to the haunting electronics-and-voice soundscape of album closer “Consequence”.

On Devotion, Margaret Glaspy’s perspective has evolved. The swagger that marked her first album has become something much more vulnerable.

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

