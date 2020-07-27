Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

If the 2015 original, The Waterfall, was influenced by the end of a relationship, My Morning Jacket‘s The Waterfall II is about the healing process.

These overflow songs from the same sessions are more meditative and find Jim James doing some soul searching.

The Waterfall II is a beautiful and unexpected summer release and like most My Morning Jacket endeavors, has an underlying joy.

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

