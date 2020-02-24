Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!
Nathaniel Rateliff steps away from The Night Sweats for his emotional new solo
release, And It’s Still Alright. Known for a more raucous sound, Rateliff takes a cue from
one of his musical inspirations, songwriter Harry Nilsson.
What began as a break up record quickly took a more somber turn when his longtime
friend and producer, Richard Swift, passed away. Rateliff had intended to make the
album with Swift, and in his absence, still recorded much of the album in the
songwriter’s Oregon studio.
Ultimately, And It’s Still Alright, finds flickers of joy and hope in the wake of sorrow.
Nathaniel Rateliff’s openness is a reminder that sharing the struggles that connect us all
makes us feel less alone.
Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony's Record Shop.
