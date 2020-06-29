Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

Sonically, Neil Young’s latest release from the archives, Homegrown, harkens back to Harvest, his sparse breakout album. But Homegrown, recorded in 1974, is more raw and emotional..

Young says at the time it was written, Homegrown was just too painful to release as it documents the breakup with the mother of his first child, Zeke.

Neil Young’s Homegrown is his most personal recording, and a reminder of the attributes that make him such a fantastic songwriter.

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

