Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

Pearl Jam took their time with their 11th studio album, Gigaton. 7 years to be exact. But what a comeback the new record turned out to be.

Eddie Vedder and company took much of the thematic inspiration from our current environmental crisis, which shows up in both the songs and the artwork, as well as plenty of punches at the current political administration, and a call to action for anyone listening.

The LP offers a great musical balance thanks to driving punk-style anthems that sit next to plaintive acoustic ballads all alongside a searching sense of experimentation. 30 years in, this is still a band who wants to say something, and loudly.

WFPK’s Album of the Week is made possible by support from local businesses and you! Find out more at WFPK.org.

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

More information: Official Facebook Instagram Twitter