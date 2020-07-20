Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

Following her collaborations with Conor Oberst, The 1975, and the Boygenius crew, Phoebe Bridgers dropped her sophomore LP, Punisher, this summer to once again find widespread critical acclaim.

The collection finds Bridgers dealing with feelings of disconnection and emptiness at a time of professional success, though balanced with sardonic humor while commenting on everything from cults to the apocalypse..

The hushed narratives are frequently paired with a newfound production that features lush, sweeping movements and a cinematic sense of songwriting. With Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers has positioned herself as a voice of the detached and disengaged in what’s being hailed as an instant classic.

