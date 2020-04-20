Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

Pokey LaFarge tells the story of who he USED to be.on his new release, Rock Bottom Rhapsody. The songs were written after a 2018 move to L.A. where he experienced new temptations and in his words, a “fall from grace”.

Shortly before the recording of Rock Bottom Rhapsody began, LaFarge experienced a spiritual awakening — and the faith he re-embraced in his hour of darkness helped guide him through the making of the album.

Pokey LaFarge retains his trademark retro sound and despite the dark period that preceded its recording, Rock Bottom Rhapsody is ultimately far more uplifting than its title would suggest.

WFPK’s Album of the Week is made possible by support from local businesses and you! Find out more at WFPK.org.

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

More information: Official Facebook Instagram Twitter