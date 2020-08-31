Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

Chrissie Hynde is back with her trademark swagger, reuniting with old bandmates on the new Pretenders release, Hate For Sale.

Guitarist James Walbourne co-wrote all ten songs, while original drummer Martin Chambers provides the anchor for some no-frills rock and roll.

Compact and unadorned, Hate For Sale proves the Pretenders still have plenty to say.

