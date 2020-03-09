Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

Real life sisters, Laura and Lydia Rogers, The Secret Sisters are back with another release produced by Brandi Carlile and Hanseroth twins. Saturn Return is named after the astrological occurrence that takes place approximately every 29 ½ years.

Laura and Lydia experienced great change during production. They both became first-time mothers while also grieving the loss of both grandmothers.The songs reflect their world views, relationships and their own mortality.

Saturn Return finds the The Secret Sisters singing individually for the first time instead of relying on their trademark harmonies, bringing more depth to the material. It’s a look at two maturing women at a pivotal point in their lives.

