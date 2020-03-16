Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

Sophie Allison as Soccer Mommy pulled into 2020 with her sophomore LP, the critically acclaimed Color Theory.

The album is sectioned into three thematic colors, blue for depression, yellow for mental and physical illness, and gray for mortality, all making up the stories of recent hurdles she’s faced within herself as well as the pain of watching family members fight through tough times.

This all comes through poetically, backed by a stream of 90’s guitar and early aughts production resulting in one of the year’s best indie records.

WFPK’s Album of the Week is made possible by support from local businesses and you! Find out more at WFPK.org.

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

More information: Official Facebook Instagram Twitter