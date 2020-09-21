Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

For her new live album, Suzanne Vega decided to pay tribute to her adopted home with An Evening of New York Songs and Stories.

Recorded at the famed Cafe Carlile, the set retraces familiar landmarks, from Tom’s Diner, to Frank And Ava’s place, and Luka’s apartment, right on the 2nd floor.

Filled with wonderful background stories between the songs, Vega also takes a moment to pay tribute to an artist as synonymous with New York as anyone, her friend Lou Reed, with a jazzy cover of Walk on the Wild Side.

