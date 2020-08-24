Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

For the surprise new album Folklore, Taylor Swift teamed up with The National’s Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff for a collection of somber and bare songs that will be a perfect soundtrack for the approaching Fall and Winter.

The set also finds Swift teaming up with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon on a track that portrays two estranged lovers, a beautiful duet from both artists.

Showcasing an indie folk sound only hinted at in the past, Folklore combines themes of heartbreak and retrospection through third-person character arcs and plenty of lyrical easter-eggs for longtime fans.

Album available at Guestroom Records and Matt Anthony’s Record Shop.

Listen to the full album:

