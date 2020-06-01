Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

After two years and several delays The 1975 have finally presented their fourth studio album, Notes on a Conditional Form.

And in case you had any doubts that The 1975 were going big on this one, the album boasts 22 tracks that cover everything from climate change to capitalism to mortality, but don’t worry—there’s plenty of humor and escapism too.

Frontman Matty Healy isn’t afraid to be experimental or even shocking, but still excels at playful love songs. The 1975’s Notes on a Conditional Form will no doubt please die-hard fans— and may even gain some converts along the way.

