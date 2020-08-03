Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

On Gaslighter, their first release in 14 years, The Chicks do some straight talking and double down on their pop sound.

While the songs tell the story of lead singer Natalie Maines divorce, they also echo the bands take on the current administration.

With help from pop super producer Jack Antonoff, the 12 tracks on Gaslighter are all radio ready, but The Chicks certainly don’t water down the content.

