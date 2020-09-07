Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

With half of the band on a hiatus, Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr had to get creative for Imploding the Mirage, the new album from The Killers.

The remaining pair enlisted a who’s-who of legends to collaborate with, including Lindsey Buckingham, KD Lang, Weyes Blood, Lucius, and Adam from The War On Drugs, with original member Mark Stoermer popping in for the occasional bass and rhythm guitar part.

With their backs against the wall, The Killers pulled out one of their greatest sets and shows a path forward for one of rock’s biggest bands.

