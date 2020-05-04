Each week, WFPK features a new release with the Album of the Week. Listen for tracks on air and check out the audio and links here!

The Strokes named their new album, The New Abnormal, as a play on words from an oft uttered phrase relating to our political climate, but they couldn’t have predicted how accurate it would be by the time it was released.

Having teamed up with Rick Rubin for their first release in seven years, the record finds NYC’s finest returning to their classic sound with nods to 80s new wave to complement their garage rock style, with many critics calling this their 2nd masterpiece.

The LP finds Julian Casablancas in a reflective mindset, looking back at his own youth and the moments that brought him here, but having announced the collection at a Bernie Sanders rally, it’s not surprising that some of the lyrics take shots at the government as well.

