Following 2009’s Midwinter Graces, Tori Amos has once again dipped into the holiday tradition with Christmastide.

The EP focuses on the importance of positivity knowing that families won’t be able to be together this season and also considers the political exhaustion that many have felt, something that’s been on Amos’s mind since releasing her book Resistance earlier this year.

The warmth of these new originals will recall classic Tori for longtime fans and add just the right type of encouragement to anyone looking for a better 2021.

