British singer/songwriter, Yola blends country, folk, classic soul and ’70s-era Britpop to create a unique sound on her debut full-length release, Walk Through Fire.

The title track takes its name from a catastrophic house fire which left Yola injured and rattled. Walk Through Fire showcases her powerful, agile vocals and delivers a smorgasbord of country soul which secured her a Grammy nomination for “Best New Artist”.

With help from The Black Keys, Dan Auerbach, who produces and co-writes, and iconic collaborators from the world of country and bluegrass, Yola’s Walk Through Fire is a masterful debut.

