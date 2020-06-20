Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

This week’s Live Lunch is sponsored by Look Alive Louisville .

FRIDAY, June 26 is a BEST OF LIVE LUNCH with Brent Cobb.

We were extremely fortunate to have country singer-songwriter Brent Cobb join us a special Live Lunch at UofL’s Red Barn! He was touring in support of his latest album, Providence Canyon. Be sure to join us for the rebroadcast of his performance!

In light of the health concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, and out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending production of Live Lunch for the time being. Instead, please enjoy some of our favorite past performances each Friday at noon. Listen at 91.9 FM or stream the performance through our LPM app or website.

For more information: Official Instagram Facebook Twitter





About Live Lunch

WFPK hosts Live Lunch every Friday at noon. Come see your favorite local and touring artists perform live in the Louisville Public Media performance studio at 619 S. Fourth Street in downtown Louisville. Doors open around 11:30 AM.

WFPK members at $15/month or more there is limited reserved seating for you.

Brown bag your lunch and join us for this free performance. If you can’t make the performance in person, listen live at 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville. Due to fire code regulations, space in the performance studio is limited to 70 people.

All Live Lunch concerts are subject to change.

We kindly ask that guests adhere to our attendance policy during live broadcasts:

– Absolutely no disruptive noises or distractions are permitted.

– Guests are to enter and exit between selections.

– Our friends at T-Mobile would like to remind you to please turn off all cell phones and pagers.

– No cameras or recording devices are permitted without prior approval.