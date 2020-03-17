LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In light of the health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and following new federal guidance on social distancing, 91.9 WFPK and Waterfront Park are delaying the launch of the 2020 WFPK Waterfront Wednesday season.

The delay means we will be postponing our first concert, which was planned for April 22.

The decision follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid significant public gatherings over the coming weeks.

The health and safety of our audience, partners and staff are our top priority. We will continue to monitor this fast-moving situation and will announce further details as they become available.

The WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Concert Series is a monthly free concert on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park, adjacent to the iconic Big Four® Bridge. WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is presented by 91.9 WFPK and Waterfront Park, with support of our sponsors, Kentuckiana Toyota Dealers, Passport Health Plan, Republic Bank, River City Distributing/ Miller Beer and University of Louisville.