What does Louisville and Haiti have in common? Wax Fang’s Scott Carney is what! Scott worked on the musical end of this moving and poignant documentary called Distant Conversation with a Louisville connection. There’s going to be a digital premiere of the film on April 24th. From Scott:

I’m writing to cordially invite you to attend the digital “premiere” of a documentary feature that I took part in this Friday, April 24 at 8:30 pm on YouTube. It’s called Distant Conversation, directed by David Boone of Breakerbox Productions and it is the true story of two brothers separated for almost 30 years and several thousand miles, who reunite through happenstance and music! It is centered around the life of Haitian musician Don Roy, his connection to Louisville and the ways that music can foster conversations between people of different cultures.

The Trailer for Distant Conversation:

The Soundtrack: