Whitesnake mainman David Coverdale speaks with Kyle Meredith about the band’s trilogy of new compilations called Red, White, and Blues, and how the series was inspired by restoring old art. Coverdale dives into being inspired Marc Bolan, The Who, and early Pink Floyd for the 2000 song She Give Me, how knee surgery led to the new song Always The Same, stripping many of the songs of their 80s reverb, and how we can expect more new songs from the upcoming parts of the series, which will also reveal a new ending for Is This Love.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.