The band Whitney (Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich) invited Waxahatchee (Katie Crutchfield) to join them on a 1971 John Denver classic, “Take Me Home, Country Roads”.

Kakacek said in a statement: “We knew that Katie was destined to sing this with us. We both heard her live and she has this classic country vibe. Once we heard her voice on it, it was pretty much magical. Her contribution is perfect.”

