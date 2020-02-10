Touring in support of their sophomore album “Forever Turned Around,” Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich of the Chicago-based indie folk duo Whitney stopped by the WFPK Performance Studio shortly before their show at Headliners Music Hall. WFPK listeners were treated to an exclusive performance of their lead single “Giving Up,” as well as a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Gonna Hurry (As Slow As I Can).”

