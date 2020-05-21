Last night’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert featured a brand new Wilco tune.

The band, along with family members, appeared remotely to perform “Tell Your Friends”.

Frontman Jeff Tweedy said in a statement, “We miss each other. So we wrote a song about it to sing with each other, to sing to each other.”

Proceeds from the song’s digital download will benefit the World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organization providing meals to underprivileged communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

