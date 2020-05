Do you ever see or hear Willie Nelson and feel like you’re not doing enough? We certainly do!

The ever-prolific 87-year-old will release his– wait for it– SEVENTIETH solo studio album, First Rose of Spring, in July and has shared a perfect cover song from it for Mother’s Day.

A huge hit for Johnny Paycheck in 1977, listen to Willie’s spin on the country classic “I’m the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised”…

