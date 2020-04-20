On this infamous 4/20 day, who better to spend it with than legendary toker, Willie Nelson?

Today Nelson will present a special livestream called Luck Productions: Come and Toke It, a variety show that will feature fellow musicians, chefs, comedians and purveyors of cannabis. The special will feature the likes of son, Lukas Nelson, as well as Kacy Musgraves, Margo Price, Hiss Golden Messenger, Nathaniel Rateliff, Shakey Graves and more.

What time does it start? 4:20 of course! Well, Central time– we’re stuck with 5:20 ET. And keeping on theme, the special will last exactly 4 minutes and 20 seconds.

To partake in the livesteam, click the link.

