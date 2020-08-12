Kudus to Rolling Stone for highlighting this never-before-seen video that ScottishTeeVee posted on YouTube!

Imagine it’s 1987 and you’re one of only about a hundred people who show up to the Bluebird nightclub in Bloomington, Indiana to see local band Ragin’ Texans, only to realize Hoosier State icon John Mellencamp is doing a surprise show. It was just a couple days before Mellencamp and band played Farm Aid in III in Lincoln, Nebraska, so they thought they’d use the hometown show as a rehearsal.

Yeah, that would’ve been pretty cool. But it got even better!

The legendary Lou Reed was also performing at Farm Aid that year and shocked the crowd by joining Mellencamp onstage to perform Velvet Underground classics “Rock & Roll” and “Sweet Jane”, as well as solo favorites “Walk on the Wild Side” and “I Love You, Suzanne”.

As you can imagine, the crowd goes insane!

Oh, and John Prine also made an appearance at the end of the set, but tragically, was not captured on the film.

So check out this mind-boggling video, with Reed appearing around the 16:07 mark…

