X fans were thrilled when the band dropped a surprise album, Alphabetland, in April and now some of those same fans are responsible for X’s new video!

The clip consists of photos of fans rocking out, their ticket stubs, concert flyers and venues from decades of the band’s career.

In a statement the band said:

“This year has been so hard on everyone, not just musicians but fans, too. And our fans have been so loyal and amazing to us for over 40 years, we wanted to include them in this video. We’re grateful every day that we get to make music and tour, we can’t wait to get back out there to see you all!”

Check out the fun video for “I Gotta Fever” that makes us pine for live shows again even more…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream