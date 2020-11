I can’t say it ever occurred to us to combine the soon-to-be-everywhere-again holiday staple “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey with the thundering Metallica track “For Whom the Bell Tolls”, but it works better than you might think!

Give a listen to “For Whom the Bell Tolls But All I Want For Christmas Is You”…

