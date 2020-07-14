Yep, that’s the title! Yo La Tengo surprised fans this week by joining Bandcamp AND sharing new music.

YLT’s Ira Kaplan said: “In late April, with the outside world weighing on everybody, we determined that the three of us could assemble in Hoboken without disobeying the rules laid out by Governor Murphy, and resumed . . . ‘practicing’ hardly describes it, because we’ve done no practicing per se, and anyway what would be practicing for . . . playing. James (McNew) set up one microphone in the middle of the room in case we stumbled on something useful for the future. Instead we decided to release something we did right now.”

And here it is for you to hear…

<a href="http://yolatengo.bandcamp.com/track/james-and-ira-demonstrate-mysticism-and-some-confusion-holds-monday-1">James and Ira demonstrate mysticism and some confusion holds (Monday) by Yo La Tengo</a>

And then hours later, another track appeared on Bandcamp called “Georgia thinks it’s probably okay (Tuesday)”.

<a href="http://yolatengo.bandcamp.com/track/georgia-thinks-its-probably-okay-tuesday-1">Georgia thinks it's probably okay (Tuesday) by Yo La Tengo</a>

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream