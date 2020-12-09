Yo La Tengo‘s Hanukkah’s shows are the stuff of legend: eight fun-filled nights of concerts with surprise openers and special guests.

But now, you know, a pandemic has brought the beloved tradition to a screeching halt.

But when in 2020, you go to plan B, so the band will do a more streamlined, virtual version Friday, December 18th!

Yo La Tengo will do a stripped-down Hanukkah celebration with a livestream originating from The Greene Space at WNYC in New York City at 8PM ET. And yes: special guests and surprises will still be involved!

Proceeds will go to the National Independent Venue Association and you can get tickets HERE.

If you miss it, the show will be rebroadcast the following day at 7AM and 1PM ET.

To get you in the mood, give a listen to Yo La Tengo’s “Eight Candles”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream