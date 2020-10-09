We loved Yola‘s 2019 album Walk Through Fire, as well as her contributions as an “honorary member” of the supergroup The Highwomen.

Now Yola has shared a new benefit single featuring some of her fellow Highwomen (Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby), another honorary member, Sheryl Crow, on piano, as well as Jason Isbell on guitar.

Dave Cobb produced the track, which Yola calls “a conversation between me and the next generation of young black girls. My mother’s advice would always stress caution, that all that glitters isn’t gold, and that my black female role models on TV are probably having a hard time. She warned me that I should rethink my calling to be a writer and a singer…but to me that was all the more reason I should take up this space. ‘Hold On’ is asking the next gen to take up space, to be visible and to show what it looks to be young, gifted and black.”

Give a listen to the powerful “Hold On”, which will benefit both MusiCares and the National Bail Out Collective…

