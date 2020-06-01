Nandi Bushell is 10-years-old and she just may be our favorite new musician!

The musical wunderkind takes on drums, guitar and bass as she throws down a ferocious instrumental take on Rage Against the Machine‘s “Guerrilla Radio”– and makes a timely plea against racism.

The video was shared with the message: “Solidarity in the Fight to End Racism! #fightracism #blacklivesmatter #enoughisenough. This song is one of Nandi’s favourite songs. Nandi has loved @RATM since she was a baby.”

The performance even got a major thumbs up from Rage guitarist Tom Morello, who shared the video on his Twitter account:

Well now we are on the right track https://t.co/R0J2rV8Mgz — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 1, 2020

Check out Bushell’s terrific performance…

