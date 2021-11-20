Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s as we gear up for our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown beginning Dec. 6th. Today, we have 2 videos by 2 different bands that share the same bass player, Bryan Carter. First up is the Beatles song “Here Comes The Sun” from the Abbey Road album released in 1969 by The Moon Dogs who play classic rock and blues around Louisville. Second, is a Johnny Rivers‘ song called “Poor Side of Town” which was a number 1 song from 1966 covered by ReVinylize, a Louisville covers band that specializes in songs from 50’s, 60’s, & 70’s. Both videos show off the Mighty Ohio River in the background.