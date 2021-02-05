Fab4ConJam is a two-day virtual celebration of all things involving The Beatles, which is happening February 20th and 21st.

The festival features one-of-a-kind music performances, interactive discussions with Beatles experts and insiders, tours of private collections of photos and memorabilia, film screenings and more.

A highlight will be what’s being called “The Rooftop Reunion”, featuring four people who were there for The Beatles’ famous final live performance on the roof of the Apple Records building, including Alan Parsons, who was an engineer on Let it Be and Abbey Road. That happens Saturday the 20th at 2 PM EST.

Robyn Hitchcock will also be part of the festivities, as he joins “Luther Russell and Friends” for a performance Saturday at 8 PM EST.

Click here for ticket information.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream